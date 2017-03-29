Motorola Moto X Pure Edition Gets Android Nougat Update With New Features

Rumors about the Moto X Pure Edition have been missing for some time, but there seems to be some good news coming our way. The owners of 2015’s Moto X Pure Edition have been starting to receive emails about a soak test being prepared before updating the phone to Android 7.0 or Android 7.1. It seems that an update will be tested on a wider group of users outside the company’s internal testers, and afterwards it will be pushed to the public.
The test involves updating a small number of units registered with the Motorola feedback Network, in order to make sure that all goes as planned. In case of trouble, only a small number of devices will be affected.
The Moto X Pure Edition is currently still working on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but the update to Nougat has been already confirmed by the company last year. Nougat was released months ago and Motorola might have been spending their time working on updating the Moto X Pure Edition, so they should be ready to test it with a larger audience.
Regardless of which update is indeed heading to your device, when you get the notification alerting you that the eagle has landed, make you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before installing it.
The update will add MultiWindow and you’ll be able to run two apps together, to customize Quick Settings, and directly reply to emails, texts, and social media messages from the Notification shade. An updated version of Doze will make sure that when you’re not using your device, apps will stop running in the background. You’ll also be enjoying the latest emoji.
Stay tuned for that email notification proudly announcing you that Android Nougat is ready to enter your phone.