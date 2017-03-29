Nexus 7 Gets Maru OS With Debian Linux and New Features

Maru OS is a very ambitious project that aims to optimize your smartphone to double as a laptop, personal computer or other desktop device. Samsung and some other big brand have also jumped on the bandwagon with this one, but Maru OS was the first one to pave the way. However, until recently, the Android ROM was supported by just one device, the Nexus 5. However, Maru OS seems to be finally expanding its scope and moving on to other devices as well, with the Nexus 7 entering its beta testing phase.

Maru OS, a Businessman’s Dream

While Maru OS might seem overall as just one of those tech commodities designed for die-hard enthusiasts that want to experiment with everything a smartphone can offer, it’s actually pretty useful for people that work on the go, such as freelancers or businessmen. The great thing about Maru OS is that, once you install it on your phone and make it work properly, you no longer have to carry your laptop around to keep with your workload.

You can even connect your mobile device to any large screen via HDMI, and start working by using a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard. The version of desktop software that Maru OS offers runs on Debian Linux. You can install Maru OS just like any other custom ROM, by flashing a ZIP file through custom recovery. It can be a bit complicated at first, but you’ll get the hang of it pretty quickly.

Now, much to the excitement of Maru OS fans, the software is moving to other devices as well, with the Nexus 7 already entering its beta phase. This means that maybe in the future, it will become available on more and more devices.