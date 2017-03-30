Clash Royale Comes With Retro Challenge Improvements

Clash Royale has received a new update that has brought a new Retro Challenge to the game, which will surely make many fans very happy. We remind you that in the previous update of Clash Royale, a new Clan Battle has been added, which was one of the best additions to the game.
Clash Royale: Retro Challenge
Today we will talk about a new Retro Challenge that the Clash Royale game has just received. You can already access it by heading to the game’s challenge section.
While playing the retro challenge in Clash Royale, you will need to use only with the cards that were at the beginning of the game (this is the reason why it’s called Retro). If you get 6 wins in this challenge, you will receive a magic chest that costs 900 gems.
It is not expensive to enter the challenge and it’s definitely worth playing it. Below we will give you some information about the new Retro challenge:
- The first entry will be FREE;
- After that, you will need to pay ONLY 10 gems to enter;
- For each victory, you will receive one of the following things: silver chest, gold chest, magic chest, 3000 gold or 10 gems;
- The first prize will be 600 coins and 25 cards;
- Prizes for each win can be only won once.
We think that the Retro challenge is worth playing until you receive a magic chest. After all, by paying just 10 gems (or using the free entry when you try the challenge for the first time), you will get a chest that’s worth 900 gems, so you should definitely try to get it.
The Retro Challenge will be “activated” in Clash Royale in two days. Are you looking forward to play it?