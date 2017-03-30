iPhone 7 vs. iPhone 8 – Features and Innovations Details

The latest report shows that Apple’s iPhone will be seeing huge sales this year, and the reason is the redesigned iPhone 8.

Rod Hall, the JP Morgan’s analyst, thinks that iPhone’s “super cycle” hasn’t been properly evaluated by Wall Street. He told Business Insider that Wall Street fails in capturing the real size of the replacement cycle, and he’s expecting sales up to 260 million iPhones in 2017, a massively increased number when compared to 2016.

Apparently, you’ll have to pay more than $1000 for iPhone Pro aka iPhone 8 and Hall’s opinion is that through a higher price, Apple is planning to control the phone’s demand. iPhone 8 should also take into consideration 41% of the iPhone shipments from October-December. Hall is expecting the iPhone 8 to be $65 more expensive than the iPhone 7 because of its increased materials’ cost.

The report shows some of the two versions’ features and specs:

iPhone 8 will enjoy an “edge-to-edge” OLED screen and main structured and light-augmented camera allowing the pictures to be re-focused after they’ve been taken. The front camera will offer some 3D effects and facial recognition features. It’s possible that the high-end iPhone might lack a fingerprint sensor, according to Hall, but we don’t think that will be the case.

On the other hand, Hall is concerned about the phone’s size and he assumes that the 5.85-inch iPhone is going to be the same size as the 5.5-inch one. He thinks that Apple was indeed planning on making a 5.1-inch iPhone with the same size as the 4.7-inch one, but the company ditched the idea this year.

The iPhone 7 and the iPhone Pro will have in common two specs: front-and-back glass design and wireless charging. More than that, it’s possible that the iPhone 7 will also get a 3D front camera and some upgrades of its rear one.

The reason for which iPhone 8 might lead to a huge wave of replacement demand is that existing iPhone users who haven’t upgraded since 2014 will definitely be blown away by the iPhone 8’s innovations.