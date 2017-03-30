Pokémon Go Easter Holiday – What We Know So Far

If you are still playing Pokémon Go, you already know about the “Water Festival” event, which has been added to the game on March 22, 2017. Well, it seems that this event ended yesterday on March 29, at 1PM PDT.

This event has increased the spawn rates for water type Pokémon and they were appearing even if there was no water around. At the same time, the Water Festival has introduced shiny Pokémon into the game for the first time.

Shiny Pokémon are the rare versions of normal Pokémon, which come in different colors. Unfortunately, these Pokémon have similar stats, which means that they are more for collection. In other words, it is better to not send them in fights, as they will most likely lose.

We have to mention that the “Water Festival” event is the first Pokémon Go event that’s not tied to a real-world holiday. However, it was surely welcomed by the fans of this game, as they were able to easily catch water-type Pokémon, such as Gyrados and Lapras.

It seems that this event has also brought some players back to the game, which is quite impressive, as until now we’ve seen that there were fewer and fewer gamers playing Pokémon Go. However, in order to keep these players, the developers will need to bring more new features and events to the game, which is not that easy.

The next event that will be added on Pokémon Go it will most likely be related to the Easter Holiday, which will be on April 16, 2017. The event will probably be added a few days earlier and it will end before the mentioned date.

Are you still playing Pokémon Go on your mobile device? Tell us what new events you will want to be added to this game!