WhatsApp 2.17.119 BETA Update Comes With Fixes For Known Issues

WhatsApp has over 1 billion monthly active users, which makes it one of the most popular mobile messaging applications for smartphones. However, being a popular application is not that easy and the developers need to work hard in order to continuously improve it.
Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has just been released for Android devices. WhatsApp 2.17.119 is the latest BETA version that is now available for smartphones that run on Android OS.
The WhatsApp 2.17.119 APK (installation) file has a size of 33.26MB, which is only 0.01MB larger than the previous version of the application. In other words, the new WhatsApp BETA version doesn’t come with any new features or options, but it fixes some of the issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the applications.
As most of you already know, the WhatsApp application allows you to make voice and videos calls, but if you want to make a video call with two or more common friends at the same time, you can’t.
However, if the previous rumors prove to be true, the “Video Conference” feature that will allow you to make video calls with two or more users will be released for the WhatsApp application sometime in the near future.
WhatsApp 2.17.119 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device
- Become a WhatsApp BETA Tester on the official Android store, by opening this Google Play Store webpage and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Once you’ve become a WhatsApp BETA Tester, open the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp 2.17.119 BETA;
- Tap on the “INSTALL” button to start installing the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Android smartphone.
Are you using the WhatsApp application on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about it!