Gmail and Inbox Available with Easy Notifications and Improvements

If you are one of the people who are using Gmail or Inbox for their business, you should take advantage of this little feature called read receipt. The downside here is the fact that only the G Suite version of Gmail and Inbox do have a tool like this. The free version (which many consultants and SOHO use) also doesn’t have the option, so how should you add read receipts?

How to get read notifications

One way to achieve this is to use a completely new extension dedicated to Gmail/Inbox, named Mailtrack. This is a useful extension that is available for the Opera, Firefox and Google Chrome browsers. What it basically does is to alert the Gmail, Google Apps or Inbox users if the recipient has opened their email.

However, this is not everything that Mailtrack can do. Besides showing you if the email has been open, it also offers a Reminder feature. As Eduardo Manchon, the CPO at Mailtrack, has declared, the Reminder feature sends an alert if the message wasn’t read after a while. After you receive this alert, you can decide if you want to do something about it right away or you want to wait. There is even an option that lets you postpone the reminder for days/weeks, according to your needs.

Does it cost?

You should know that there are two version of Mailtrack. One of them is the free one, which offers unlimited tracking and limited features, allowing only 5 addresses for one company. On the other hand, we have the Pro version, which costs $4.92 a month. The latter comes together with unlimited tracking, an ad-free signature and it supports up to 3 address for each user. Moreover, it offers you daily reports, dashboard, link tracking and support in 24 hours.