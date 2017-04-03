iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Improved Version Coming Soon

Good news for jailbreakers! The situation with the jailbreaks has been quite sad and quite recently, since no jailbreaking team (such as Pangu or TaiG) released anything for the current versions of the iOS. The last version was released in July 2016, when we saw the tool for the iOS 9.2 – 9.3.3 made by Pangu. Up until now, the famous Luca Todesco was the only one to try and jailbreak iOS 10, but so far it’s been a bumpy road.

Stuck with old jailbreaks

Many people are now stuck with their old jailbreaks for 9.3.3 made by Pangu, just not to adventure into unsafe territory. Usually the jailbreaks issued by Luca leave some models of the iOS devices out. For the moment, there is only a beta tool for the iOS 10.2 jailbreak, and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are not compatible. Moreover, every time the device restarts, you have to re-jailbreak it, which is kind of annoying.

Difficult process

If the jailbreaking process as such, is quite easy, and you just have to run the app, doing this 7 days after you did it for the first time will require you to re-sign the app AND jailbreak. In other words, it’s a real problem and largely inconvenient, as opposed to a fully untethered jailbreak. At the same time, the Pangu 9.2 – 9.3.3 jailbreaking tool was a semi-tethered one, and this means we have more reasons to worry for the future.

Apparently. Todesco is considering the release of JailbreakMe tool that will be browser-based, solution which will eliminate a complicated process of installation. Moreover, it will also completely remove the requirement of re-signing in after 7 days.

However, there is still one question: what can we do about the upgrading versions of the iOS? If you decide to stick to iOS 10.2, then you can use the tool, but if you upgrade, you can’t downgrade anymore.