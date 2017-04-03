Sims 5 will Arrive in VR Soon

After all this time, it seems that Electronic Arts has finally released a teaser for the future Sims 5 game. Recently, a press announcement has been posted on Reddit, and there EA teased people about the possible release of the latest installment to arrive.
Rumored Features
The post was in fact a question: “Are you ready to live in The Sims world?”. However, it was taken down just minutes after it was posted. People who got the chance to see the post and read the announcement drew the conclusion that the upcoming Sims 5 might come in a VR version, thus becoming the most immersive game of the franchise.
Besides, it appears that EA wants to bring back the neighborhood scheme they used in The Sims 3. The all-connected network made sure everybody in the game could reach easily various lots, houses and shops. All the Sims could visit each other by bicycle, taxi or car, and even by going for a jog around the neighborhood.
Learning from Mistakes
From what we see, EA is ready to learn from their mistakes. As such, the statement showed that Sims 5 would come together with toddlers right in the basic game pack. This would kill any debate that might appear between the Sims fans, like it happened previously.
Moreover, it seems that the company is working on another simulation game. Though it is not intended to steal the Sims fame, EA declared that Project Vie will offer a much better experience. Sadly, fans waited until March 15 for its release only to see that it was a huge and disappointing hoax.
Up until the release of the Sims 5, we can only enjoy the recent DLC brought to Sims 4, called Bowling Night Stuff Pack, which brings new clothes designs, skills and activities.