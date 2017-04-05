Best Gmail Extensions for Chrome You Should Get for Higher Inbox Productivity

If you’re using Gmail and Google Chrome, you should check out the newest add-ons for higher productivity in your inbox.

Handle

You can convert an email into a task; just type “T”, and all its content will transfer to the task notes. You can also use Handle with Google Calendar to plan projects, set deadlines or add reminders. You can find Handle, just the to-do-list, in the pane from the right next to Gmail inbox. The full app will show the list next to the calendar.

Handle has an app for iPhone, and an Android version is also on the way.

Rename email

If an email’s subject’s line doesn’t tell you exactly what’s it about, you can change it to help you identify messages easier. As you open the message, you’ll see a Rename Email button in the toolbar. Click it to change the subject.

Rename Email also works in Gmail with threaded conversations, but the renamed subject won’t appear in your smartphone Gmail app.

Simple Gmail Notes

This lets you add personal notes to emails, by opening a Notes pane atop them. The extension save the note on your Google Drive, and the notes will also show up in the inbox, but not in your smartphone Gmail app.

SnipHero

This extension lets you search and attach GIFs, Youtube videos and other media without having to leave Gmail. You just have to click the SnipHero icon in the Compose window, and the extension will let you insert the chosen media into the message’s body.

Gmail Sender Icons

It uses favicons – the little logos from the URL bar – as a visual tool, so when you get a message from a site, you’ll be able to see the site’s name in the subject line.

Templates for Gmail

Gmail Labs used to have a feature called canned responses to set up template messages; Templates for Gmail is a more refined option. You’ll find it at the top of your inbox and if you click it, you’ll be able to edit existing templates.

You should try and use these extensions, as they’ll definitely boost your inbox productivity.