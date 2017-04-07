Gmail Can Be Used For Other Things Besides Sending Emails

Google’s email service, Gmail, has come to be known as the world’s most reliable emailing service in the world. One of the most important reasons for which more and more people have started taking their emailing business to Gmail is to avoid ongoing security nightmares, such as the ones unfolding on Yahoo Mail in the past couple of years. On top of that, Gmail barely ever crashes, and its interface is much more user-friendly and fuss-free.

However, Gmail can be used for other things besides sending and receiving emails. Naturally, given the fact that it’s promoted mainly as an email service, not many people are aware of its other nifty little features.

Here are three ways in which you can use Gmail when you’re not in the middle of exchanging messages.

Make private photo albums

With Gmail, you can create a shared account that a limited amount of people have access to. On this account, you can share private photos, such as baby pictures and so on. Pretty cool, isn’t it?

Take notes

Did you know that your drafts folder can be used for something else besides storing unsent messages (that you’re probably never going to send anyway)? Yep, the trusty little drafts folder can be quite an effective way to take notes, or even make shopping lists.

Keep a diary

This is another thing you can do with Gmail’s drafts folder. Just set the title of the message as the date you’re writing on, and then use the dialog box to detail your day’s adventures, and even attach pictures in between paragraphs. Gmail can be a fun, safe and modern way to keep a diary. Who said diaries were a lost art of the past?