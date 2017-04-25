Pokémon Go to Receive Huge Update at its One Year Anniversary

It is not sure what Niantic is preparing for Pokémon Go, but we’re pretty sure that there will be a special event in July 2017. We remind you that in July 2017 the Pokémon Go game will celebrate one year since it was released.

According to rumors, the developers are currently working on a major update, which will surely make some of the players to come back to this game. It is not sure what the new major update will come with, but some of the fans are hoping that the company will finally make some improvements to the Gym system and that it will bring the Legendary Pokémon to the game.

On July 6, 2017, when Pokémon Go is celebrating its birthday, the developers will also add the Party Hat Pikachu. We remind you that this item has also popped-up during the Pokémon franchise’s birthday, so that would not be something new. There are also rumors suggesting that the developers will also add this hat for other Pokémon, which means that Pikachu will be able to wear it.

When it comes to the summer month, Niantic could also bring a Fire Festival to Pokémon Go, by adding some nice items and events that will make some of the players reinstall this game on their mobile devices.

Let’s not forget that mother’s day is coming next month and there are high chances that Niantic will bring a special event to Pokémon Go, as this game is also being played by moms as well.

Kangaskhan could be a good addition for moms, but it only spawns in Australia. However, a mom’s day event could allow this Pokémon to spawn globally for a few days, allowing you to catch it no matter where you live.

Are you still playing Pokémon Go on your mobile device? Tell us what new features you would like to see on this game in the near future!