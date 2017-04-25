Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime vs. Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 – Best Specs and Features Comparison

Today we will compare the Galaxy A5 2017 and Galaxy J7 Prime that Samsung has released in January 2017 and September 2016, respectively, and see if they have something in common. Each device has advantages and disadvantages, but you’ll decide if it’s worth buying one of them.

Designs

The Galaxy A5 2017 measures 146.1×71.4×7.9mm and weights 157 grams. Its glass and metal design is very popular, but in addition, the phone is IP68 certified, which means that it’s dust and water resistant. As for the colors, the variants are Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, and Peach Cloud. The Galaxy J7 Prime is thicker and heavier, as it measures 151.7x75x8mm and weights 167 grams, but its body is made completely of metal and on the back you can see two horizontal lines at the top and bottom, while the color options are Black and Gold.

Displays

The Galaxy A5 2017 has a super AMOLED display of 5.2-inch that supports a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at 424 ppi. On the other hand, the Galaxy J7 Prime has a bigger PLS TFT display of 5.5-inch that supports a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at 401 ppi.

Processors, Graphics Cards & RAM

Galaxy A5 2017

Chipset: Exynos 7880 Octa;

Processor: octa-core Cortex A53 clocked at 1.9GHz;

Graphics card: Mali-T830MP3;

RAM: 3GB of RAM.

Galaxy J7 Prime

Chipset: Exynos 7870 Octa;

Processor: octa-core Cortex A53 clocked at 1.6GHz;

Graphics card: Mali-T830MP2;

RAM: 3GB of RAM.

Storages

The Galaxy A5 2017 comes with an internal storage of 32GB while the Galaxy J7 Prime has been released in two internal storage variants of 16GB and 32GB. The two devices come with a microSD port, which allows you to expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Cameras

Galaxy A5 2017

Primary camera: 16MP (rear side) that features autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, face detection and touch focus;

Secondary camera: 16MP (front side) that is able to record videos at 1080p resolution.

Galaxy J7 Prime

Primary camera: 13MP (rear side) that features LED flash, autofocus, geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, face detection and touch focus;

Secondary camera: 8MP (front side).

Batteries

The Galaxy A5 2017 has a non-removable battery of 3000 mAh, which is slightly weaker smaller than the 3300 mAh battery that the Galaxy J7 Prime comes with.