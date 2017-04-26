Oculus Rift vs. Gear VR – Best Specs and Features Comparison

Despite the fact that the upcoming release of the 2017 model of the Gear VR does not bring a product so different from the last year model, there are still some minor differences. But let’s see how exactly the 2017 version of the Gear VR measures up against the Oculus Rift.

Size

Here the Oculus Rift is smaller, measuring 184x114x89 mm, which is 12% narrower than the Gear VR, which is 208x123x99 mm large.

Weight

The Oculus Rift may be smaller, but it is definitely heavier, weighing 470 grams, as opposed to the Gear VR, which rises up to 345 grams. However, after you put the phone inside the Gear VR, it will weigh 477 grams with a Galaxy S6 and 518 grams with a Galaxy S8+.

Material

Oculus Rift is made up both of plastic and fabric material, and it feels thick and rubbery. As you would expect, the Gear VR is made up of plastics that also feel cheaper in the hand.

Wireless and Positional Tracking

The wireless feature is truly a decisive one with the devices, since the Gear VR offers this feature. Meanwhile, with the Rift you will have to connect the headset and the PC with the help of a cable. At the same time, the Gear does not offer positional tracking. In translation, if you stand, lean or walk around while you are using the Gear VR, the whole world you see will move together with you.

Price

In the beginning of this year, Oculus cut down on the price for the Rift headset together with the Touch controls. You can get them now for the price of $598. Without the Touch controls, you can get the Oculus Rift for $499, while the Touch separately is priced at $99. Meanwhile, the new bundle for the Gear will cost in total $130.