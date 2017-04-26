WhatsApp 2.17.159 Update Download Available with New Installation Provess

WhatsApp is currently one of the most popular mobile messaging applications, being intensively used by over 1.2 billion people from all over the world. In fact, there are also many Internet users who are installing this application on their devices everyday. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android devices.
First of all, we have to mention that WhatsApp 2.17.159 is the latest BETA version that has been released for devices running on Android OS. The good news is that the new version comes with bug fixes and stability improvements. Unfortunately, since the installation file size is similar to the previous version of the application, we can clearly say that there are no new features or options added to the application.
Many users are now waiting for the developers to confirm the rumored “Video Conference” feature, which will finally allow them to make video calls with two or more users at the same time.
Reports say that a feature that allows you to delete messages that you’ve sent (not older than 5 minutes) on WhatsApp is about to be enabled soon. It seems that this feature is already inside the application, but, for some reason, the developers have not enabled it yet. We’re pretty sure that many users will enjoy this feature, especially the ones who write some bad things when they are angry.
WhatsApp 2.17.159 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device
- Open the browser on your mobile device, head to this Google Play Store web page and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;
- Launch the Google Play Store App and search for WhatsApp 2.17.159 BETA;
- Tap on the install button to start the installation process;
- When the installation is complete, use your mobile phone number to get verified and log into your WhatsApp account.