iPhone 8 Latest Leaks, Release Date and More

According to rumors, Apple is testing a number of new technologies that it is planning to implement into its upcoming iPhone 8. It was expected that Apple will try to bring an outstanding iPhone this year, especially since this will be the 10th anniversary since the iPhone series was launched.
The bad news is that these new revolutionary technologies might delay the release date of the iPhone 8, which might disappoint many fans. The reason why the release date will be delayed by a couple of months is because of the supply limitations.
Rumors say that the company is also testing an all-new iPhone design with curved glass, stainless unibody steel frame and an all-screen on the front panel. Many sources have talked about this revamped design features, which means that there are high chances that Apple has finally decided to bring a major change to its iPhone.
When it comes to the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, these devices will most likely come with an LCD display panel. However, for the iPhone 8, Apple will probably use an edge-to-edge OLED display manufactured by South Korean OEM Samsung, as some previous reports said that Apple placed orders for about 70 million OLED display panels from Samsung.
However, according to a report from Bloomberg, Apple has actually around 100 million display panels from the mentioned South Korean company. DigiTimes claims that Apple signed a $9 billion two-year contract deal with Samsung for OLED display supplies. The same report said that the OLED displays for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are much larger than the ones used for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which have been released last year.
The iPhone 8 is expected to run on iOS 11, a new operating system that will include a refreshed user-interface. As for the release date of the iPhone 8, we’re not sure yet what to say, but some rumors are suggesting that this handset will not be released before November 2017.