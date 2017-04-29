Minecraft to be Released for Nintendo Switch Next Month

Minecraft is a very popular game that’s available for both desktop and mobile operating systems. Mojang, the developer of the game, is quite busy nowadays, as it is preparing a Minecraft version for the Nintendo Switch console.

We remind you that the Nintendo Switch has been released in March 2017. Since then, gamers have been waiting for some new games to be released for this console. It seems that the Minecraft fans are quite lucky, as this game is preparing to be released for the mentioned console next month.

To make things even better, there are also some Minecraft skins and extras that are coming to the Nintendo Switch console. We remind you that the game currently costs $27 for desktop PCs that are not running the latest Windows 10 OS. On the other hand, the console versions are a bit more expensive. The downside of the console versions of Minecraft is that they don’t offer as many features as the desktop version of the game.

Well, it seems that the Minecraft for Nintendo Switch will be released along with the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack. This pack will bring the Mario-themed character skins and blocks to the game. According to reports, there will be 40 different Super Mario themed skins and the entire world of the game will be full of locations that we’ve seen in Mario video game.

Also, modes such as creative, survival, battle, glide and tumble will be included in the game.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition: Price

According to rumors, Minecraft game for Nintendo Switch console will be sold for around $20. You will be able to purchase it from physical stores from your city or from the Nintendo eShop on your console.

Minecraft will be released for Nintendo Switch console on May 12, 2017.

Do you own a Nintendo Switch console? Will you purchase the Minecraft game once it will be released for your console?