Moto X to Get Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Recently, Lenovo has released the most recent Android Nougat update for the Moto X smartphone. The device will get the first major update since December 2015. Back then, it got updated to the Android Marshmallow 6.0, which was great at the time.
We saw the announcement on the official website of the company, where they declared that they are delighted to bring a new software update for the Moto X Pure Edition users. The update brings the latest Android 7.0 Nougat on the phone, together with some other improvements.
Android 7.0 Nougat Features
One of the best features included in the new OS is the quick app switching. Everybody needs to switch to a different app sometimes, and most of the times the process has to be quick. For this reason, Google introduced the quick app switch feature, where if you double-tap on the recent apps button, you can go to the last open app.
This version seems to be even more fun than the previous one. You will get to see new emojis and more skintones added to them. Heading towards political correctness, Google now offers the option to choose between a man and a woman for professions, for example.
Notification settings are yet another great improvement. You can tinker with the notification settings for one app alone. You can silence them, block them altogether or simply leave them as they were. Since the Daydream name has been repurposed for the Google VR platform, the old feature wearing this name had to get a new one. As such, the name is Screen Saver, but the feature remains the same.
Talking about efficient use, the new multi-tasking feature seems to be quite useful for professionals and not only. Finally, people are happy to see the multi-tasking feature they have been long waiting for.