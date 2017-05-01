iPad Pro vs. iPad 2017 – The Best of The Best

From what we can gather until now, the 9.7 inches iPad Pro device scores better than the new iPAd 2017. Besides the fact that the 9.7 inch version is thinner, it also offers higher speeds and more functions. However, the iPad 2017 scores better when it comes to the price.

What to Choose If You’re on a Budget

As we previously mentioned, the iPad Pro is indeed lighter, thinner and faster, but at the same time the product to choose if you’re on a budget is the new iPad. The latter is going to cost $329, which is a reasonable price for the 9.7 inch product and at the same the cheapest price ever for a Cupertino based company tablet. At the same time, the iPad Pro 9.7 inches starts off from $599, as Guiding Tech reported.

Extra Accessories

Even so, the main advantage iPad Pro has over the new 2017 version is the fact that it supports extra Pro accessories, such as the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. The Apple Pencil is a tool and a stylus useful for creative drawing and it costs $99. Meanwhile, the keyboard combines both a keyboard and a cover for the price of $149.

Screen Differences

Moreover, the iPad Pro 9.7 inches model comes together with the True Tone technology for the screen, as well as a large color range. Apple has also used anti-reflective coating for the display, which makes it easier for you to use the device while you’re outdoors.

At the same time, the chassis design of the new iPad 2017 look a lot like the one of the other product. As such, they both present chamfered edges that get curved to the back. iPad 2017 only brings two speakers, while the 9.7 inches version of the iPad Pro features 4, which is a definite advantage.