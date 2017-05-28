Samsung Galaxy Note 5 vs. LG G5 – Which Ones Deserves to Win?

LG G5 has been one of the smartphones that have impressed many people until now, while the Note 5 has been named the flagship product in 2015. Both of them offer some really solid features, which makes it kind of hard if you cannot decide between the two of them. However, let’s have a brief look over their specs and see which one would fit your need best!

Display

Perhaps the most important and obvious difference between the two devices is the display. The LG G5 comes together with a 5.3 inches display, an IPS LCD one, plus it brings Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Meanwhile, the flagship device of the Note series, which is Note 7, presents a 5.7 inches AMOLED type of display. Both phones actually offer some really bright colors, but the Note device looks more sharpen and crisp, if we were to be honest.

Performance

When it comes to performance, both of them have great results. The Note 5 runs on an Exynos 7420 Octa processor, while LG G5 comes together with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 CPU. They both offer the same amount of RAM, which is 4 GB, but that should be enough for an average consumption.

Battery

If we’re to tackle the issue of the battery life, truth is that there isn’t much of a difference between the two phones. The LG G5 model runs on a 2800 mAh battery, which allows a talk time of up to 20 hours and a 400 hours standby time. Meanwhile, the Note 5 offers a 3000 mAh ones, which translates to a 22 hours talk time.

All in all, it all depends on what you value more on a smartphone and on what needs you have. However, for the price you pay, these models are quite good and worthy of consideration.