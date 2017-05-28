Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy S7 Edge – Best Specs and Features Comparison

The Galaxy series is perhaps one of the most popular ones around. People love it for the sleek design and the great specs it brings. However, it is interesting to see what Samsung seeks to improve from one model to another and how exactly do they do that. For this purpose, let’s have a look at the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S7 Edge devices and see how exactly are they different.

Display

When it comes to the display, the Samsung Galaxy S8 presents a 5.8 inches Super AMOLED display with a 2960×1440 pixels resolution. As such, it has a 507 ppi and it comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Meanwhile. The S7 Edge offers a 5.5 inches Super AMOLED screen with a 2560×1440 pixels resolution, thus having a 534 ppi. It comes together with a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 feature.

Internal Specs

The S8 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, together with an octacore CPU and an Adreno 540 GPU. At the same time, the S7 Edge uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and an octacore CPU, paired with an Adreno 530 GPU. Both phones offer 4 GB RAM, but you can expand it. However, the S8 only allows you to expand it to 64 GB.

Camera

The S8 relies on a 12 MP back camera, paired with an 8 MP front one, while the S7 Edge also brings up a 12 MP one on the back, but a 5 MP one on the front.

Battery

Last but not least, the S8 loses at this chapter, offering a 3000 mAh battery, while the S7 Edge has a definite advantage with its 3600 mAh. All in all, they both are great phones, but it all depends on your personal preference for it.