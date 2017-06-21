iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak Tool Available for 64-bit Devices

With the recent release of the latest iOS 10.3.2 version, some are asking if jailbreaking it is still necessary. Others, on the other hand, want to know if rumors are true that an iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak tool will be out in August. According to sources, there is already a jailbreak tool for iOS 10.3.1 although it did not come from Pangu. Moreover, there are two ways to jailbreak your Apple device.

Yalu Method

After Yalu for iOS 10.1 was released by Italian developer and hacker, Luca Todesco, support for later versions of iOS 10.3.1 was also rolled out. There is a catch, though. Yalu is only available for devices with 64 bits. Moreover, Yalu is semi-unthetered which will require jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad each time you reboot it. On top of these, installing Yalu cannot be done directly on your device without downloading Cydia Impactor. Additionally, an Apple ID is needed when you do this. If you want to give it a try, simply install Cydia iOS 10.3.1 and sideload Yalu Jailbreak on your device.

Safari Browser Method

This one is simpler so long as your Safari Browser is working since it is the only one that works with the jailbreak tool download. The first step is to launch the browser and go to this link: downloadpangu.org. This way, you can access their website. Once you are in the page, click Arrow Up. If you are downloading from your iPad, this arrow is located at the top right and if you are using your iPhone, it will be situated at the center, at the bottom of the screen.

When you see the options on the screen, select Add to Home Screen and wait for the box to load. Enter “Pangu” for the app icon name and choose Add. Close the browser and find the app icon on your home screen.

Meanwhile, if you are not using a 64-bit device, you will not be able to use the Yalu Jailbreak method. But since there are persistent rumors of an August iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak release date from Pangu, you might want to wait instead.