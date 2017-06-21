iPhone 8 Specs, Rumors And Possible Jailbreak Release

The iPhone 8 is the 10th anniversary release from Apple since the first version that was released in 2007. Fans are so excited about this new device, which has been rumored to have a variety of new features. Here are some of the expected specifications for the iPhone 8.

Touch Sensors – the new model would have an OLED screen with new touch sensors. However, it would cost around 50% more compared to the old touch sensors.

Moving Of Touch ID To The Back – there is a high possibility that the touch ID would be moved to the back of the unit, instead of having it in front. This might just have sense, as Apple would want to eliminate the remaining bezels in front of the device.

No Curved Screen – the iPhone 8 will release a flat screen design on all its models. So, instead of the curved screen that you have expected on the iPhone 8 variant, a new screen design is expected to be released.

iPhone 8 Jailbreak Tools

Based on the statement released by Yalu tool developer Luca Todesco, he will stop all public iOS research work once he is done with the 10.2 jailbreak. However, if you want to jailbreak your iPhone 8 in the future, you would have to wait for the next available jailbreak tool. For now, they only support versions 10.1.1 up to 10.2.

The PanGu Team, on the other hand, has been rumored to have released a jailbreak tool for iOS 10.3.1 after the iOS version 10.3.2 came out. In fact, they have posted a tutorial on how to do it. So, it is expected to be out soon after that, but this still needs further confirmation.

iPhone 8 jailbreak tools might come unexpectedly, just as PanGu and TaiG surprised their fans after making a comeback with a new jailbreak tool. Perhaps all you have to do is to stay tuned and wait until the new model has been released to the public. The September 2017 release should come as a breeze before you even know it.