Do You Need an iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Tool? Here’s What You Need to Know

An iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak tool has started rolling out from Yalu, although it is still a beta version If your iPhone or iPad currently runs on iOS 10.2 and would like to jailbreak your device, there is already a stable jailbreak out for this iOS version.

Jailbreaking iPhones and iPads has become a practice of many users who want to make the most of their devices, despite the repercussions that come with doing so. One is losing warranty from Apple. While jailbreak is legal in the U.S., the tech giant does not allow this. Another potential risk is compromising the security of your iPhone or iPad. However, there are numerous advantages of an iPhone jailbreak.

The list includes being able to work around the restrictions of Apple in terms of downloading apps. With a jailbroken device, you can install games and other apps that are normally off limits to your unit. You can also use your device for tethering for free via MyWi. With these in mind, you might decide to jailbreak your phone if you have iOS 10.2.

Here are the steps to follow if you are using your Safari Browser:

Launch your Safari Browser and go to http://www.downloadpangu.org. From the page, you can see at the bottom of your iPhone screen an UP arrow. You need to click on it. On the other hand, if you are jailbreaking an iPad, this is located on the top right corner of the screen. The next window will give you options and you can now tap Add to HomeScreen to continue the process. Type in the icon app name. In this case, use “Pangu” and select the Add button. You should now see the new app icon named Pangu 10.2 on your Home Screen.

For a Yalu jailbreak, you need to use Cydia Impactor. This will allow you to sideload Cydia iOS 10.2 since you cannot download Yalu jailbreak directly on your device. It is also important to note that since Yalu is semi-untethered, you need to repeat the process each time a reboot is performed on your system. After installing Cydia 10.2, you can now download your jailbreak tool for iOS 10.2 courtesy of Yalu.

Ready to jailbreak your device?