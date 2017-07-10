Enabling Adobe Flash Player On Your Web Browser

Chrome or Safari Web browsers get updated regularly, particularly if you have set it to get automatic updates. However, the most recent updates have auto disabled Adobe Flash Player on such browsers. Playing games, video, and audio in some websites may require you to have an updated version of Flash. Here are ways for you to enable it in some browsers.

Enable Flash for Chrome

You simply have to type chrome://plugins on the address bar of your browser.

Try to navigate to the section named Adobe Flash Player, but make sure to check the Always allowed to run option and keep the link in blue to read Disable.

You can now navigate to the game, video or audio player that you were using.

Enable Flash for Safari

Upon opening the Safari browser, go to the Safari menu and choose Preferences.

Go to the Security tab, and ensure that you have put a check mark on Enable JavaScript and Allow Plug-ins. Then, you have to click the Plug-in Settings.

You should see the Adobe Flash Player plug-in on the left side of the screen this time. Look for the When visiting other websites menu and select On and click Done.

You might notice a number of websites that would appear in Currently Open Websites. Simply select On from the menu you can see on the right. Simply click Done to save the changes.

You can now navigate to the game, video, or audio player that you were using.

Enabling Flash For Windows

Double-click on the Firefox link from the desktop and choose Tools and then click Add-ons > Plugins.

You need to locate Shockwave Flash from the list of Add-ons and simply review what would appear to the right of the plug-in name.

You can set this to Always Activate and close the window afterwards.

Then, you can now continue with the game, video, or audio you were playing earlier.

You can also download new updates from Adobe Flash if you want to get the latest version immediately. Anyway, you can get timely updates once you set your plug-in to automatic.