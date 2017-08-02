Here’s How You Can Download Topography Maps through Google Earth Pro

When people think of Google Earth Pro, they usually think of using the application to view maps of different places and download high-resolution images of these maps. While these are the most popular functions of Google Earth Pro, they’re not the only things you can do with the program. You can also use it to get topography maps.

How to Download Topography Maps Using Google Earth Pro

Here are the steps you should take to download topography maps. If you already have Google Earth Pro installed in your computer, you can skip to Step 5.

Open Google Chrome and go to google.com/earth.

Click on “Older Versions”.

You’ll be taken to the page for “Earth Pro on desktop”. Click on the Download button.

Once the installer file has been downloaded, double-click on it to install Google Earth Pro in your computer.

Open the Google Earth Pro desktop client.

Open Google Chrome and paste “mediafire.com/file/e7k64k2mb40s78h/US_Army_maps_v_17.kmz” onto the address bar. Hit Enter.

(Note: If you cannot access the file using the link above, try going to desert-info.ch/download/pdf/Google/USArmymaps.kmz. Just take note that, as of this writing, the mediafire.com has Version 17 of the KMZ file while desert-info.ch has Version 15 of the file.)

Download the KMZ file.

Once the file has been downloaded, go back to Google Earth Pro, click on File, and choose Import.

Choose the KMZ file that you downloaded in Step 7. You might need to select “All Files” to find the file.

(Note: If you obtained the file through mediafire.com, you’ve probably downloaded a .zip file. Simply go to your Downloads folder, open the .zip file, copy the KMZ file, and paste it on your Desktop folder to easily locate it.)

On the left-hand menu in Google Earth Pro, you’ll see the “Places” section. The name of the KMZ file should appear beneath it, under the “Temporary Places” folder. Check the box beside the KMZ file to make the topography grid appear on the earth’s surface.

Zoom in to see the individual topography cells.

Click on the topography cell that you’d like to get a topography map of.

A small white dialogue box will appear above the map. Right-click on the “Map” link inside it and choose “Copy Link”.

Open Google Chrome, paste the link on the address bar, and hit Enter.

The topography map should appear on the browser. Right-click on the image, choose “Save image as”, and hit Save to download the map.

You can repeat Steps 11 to 15 to save as many topography maps as you like. Just make sure you have a strong and stable internet connection throughout the process to ensure Google Earth Pro works properly.

What Topography Maps Are Used For

Not everybody uses topography maps, but they’re actually quite useful to government agencies as well as private organizations that are involved in mining, emergency management, urban planning, and real estate. Outdoor enthusiasts, particularly hikers, also use topography maps to familiarize themselves with the area they want to explore and plan their route.

