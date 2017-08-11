Bluehost vs. GoDaddy – Price, Usability and Improvements Comparison

A good web hosting service can make or break a website. And choosing the right one is crucial for any online business, as well as other types of sites. Needless to say, top two choices are Bluehost and GoDaddy. While Bluehost is one of the oldest and most adaptable such services, GoDaddy has the best marketing strategy in this particular field. So which one is better?

Price

In terms of price, Bluehost and GoDaddy are kind of cheek to cheek in this competition. Even though the prices are similar, the two services offer different things within each package. First, we have the Bluehost Basic Plan that is completely equal to the GoDaddy Economy Plan in terms of price. Then, the Bluehost Plus Plan is similar to the GoDaddy Deluxe Plan, but Bluehost has no hard caps and GoDaddy does. Then, finally there’s Bluehost Prime that is again similar to the GoDaddy Ultimate Plan. Even though Bluehost has a few more bonuses in this plan, altogether the two are very comparable.

Usability

In order for a web hosting company to be considered good, it needs to provide its users with a balance between convenience, comfort and control. So web hosting services should have clean and easy to use dashboards and backends. Well, from this perspective, both GoDaddy and Bluehost use the cPanel format, which is a standard in the industry. However, each individual service customized this standard panel in order to add simplicity and cater to the needs of their user base.

Conclusion

The only conclusion that we can draw from this is that both Bluehost and GoDaddy are equally good web hosting services, each in its own way. While GoDaddy might be better at cheaper end of the spectrum, Bluehost has extra features in the Plus tier. At the end of the day you need to choose what suits your needs the best.