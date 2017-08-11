The Ryzen Threadripper Is More Than Impressive

There is a huge trend forming among the topic of processors nowadays, and it consists of curious people pushing these small, yet resilient pieces of hardware to their limits in order to see the speeds that can be achieved. Needless to say, people have been doing this for a while, but there’s no denying the fact that recently the trend towards this grew and grew, and it keeps on growing to this day.

The most recent such experiment involved a brand new Ryzen Threadripper 1950X taken straight from AMD’s first batch, and one very curious and well-documented Reddit users going by the name of ‘calling the wolf’. Although there is no visual proof of his or her experiment, we’ll just have to take what this user says as the truth until proven otherwise. So, this Reddit user claims to have pushed all the sixteen cores of the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X to move at a speed of 4.1GHz.

The original speed at which the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X clocks in according to its spec sheet is one of just 3.4GHz, which is impressive as is. But the jump to 4.1GHz is a massive one, so if what calling the wolf says is true, then he or she is one bright young person. But how did they pull this off? Well, according to their own account, by using a special cooling liquid called Thermaltake Water 3.0, which retails for 170 dollars. Quite the hefty price tag for a cooling liquid, but anything goes and all the costs are worth it in the name of technological experimentation.

They also paired the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X up with an ASRock X399 Professional Gaming motherboard, so that most likely had something to do with the outstanding performance as well. What do you think? Have your say in the comments below.