The 15 Best WhatsApp Tips and Tricks to Enhance Your Experience

It’s no secret that WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion active users. The mass appeal of WhatsApp comes from the fact that it’s very user friendly and accessible. You can use it with great ease, and you don’t have to worry about not knowing how to get around on it. But there are a still a lot of lesser known things about WhatsApp that we think all its users should know. So here are the best fifteen WhatsApp tips and tricks.

Send documents

You can also send documents on WhatsApp, not just photos, videos or GIFs. This is very important, because it means that you can now use WhatsApp for possible school or office work as well, which expands its scope tremendously.

Edit photos before sending

Before sending a photo on WhatsApp, an array of editing tools will be displayed. You can choose from them and liven up any photo you send.

Back up your chats

Make sure you never lose track of important chats by going to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > Back Up Now.

Enhance privacy

Go to Settings > Account > Privacy on WhatsApp in order to adjust your privacy settings. You can stop people from seeing when you were last active, your status, your profile photo and so on, and you can also turn read receipts off.

Broadcast messages

You can send the same message to multiple people without having to start a group chat. Just use the broadcast list feature.

Use on desktop

Go to web.whatsapp.com to use WhatsApp on your computer as well. In order to connect it to your phone, just go to Settings > WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code on the webpage.

Star important messages

If a particular message is important for one reason or another, you can ta and hold it, then click on the Star icon. Then go to Settings > Starred Messages to see it.

Password

WhatsApp is not like those old school instant messaging platforms that you had to log on to using a password. But you can password protect your WhatsApp app and the chats on it if you use Android. Just get a third party app from the Play Store to do this.

Pin special chats

Let’s face it, we all have important chats going on WhatsApp, or just loving ones with that special someone. In order to easily access these special chats, you can just pin them to the top by swiping right in the chat and selecting ‘Pin’.

Album

If you send four or more photos in a row, they will now be grouped into a single album for easy access.

Filters

WhatsApp also has added filters for you to put on photos and make them Instagram ready from within WhatsApp.

Status

WhatsApp also has a new Status feature that works like Snapchat pretty much. You will find it easily at the top of the screen.

Video calling

WhatsApp finally has a video calling feature now, so you can actually see and hear the person you’re talking to. This has been a much requested feature, so needless to say users are very happy about it.

Two-step verification

If you’re concerned about your security on WhatsApp and don’t want to password-protect it with a third party app, you can activate two-step verification.

Swipe right to respond

Instead of clicking on a chat an typing in the box, you can also reply by swiping right and starting to type there.