Microsoft Office is an amazing suite of programs and apps to have on hand, either on your computer or on your mobile device. However, installing Office on a desktop will cost you money if you want to keep it past the free trial period and beyond. On top of that, if you’re using a Lite version of Windows or any other operating system, it might be a bit difficult to install Office on it altogether. Whatever the case might be, just know that we have a solution for you: Microsoft Office Online. It’s almost the same, but it’s accessed online, saves your work automatically to Drive and it’s free.

How to Use

So how to use Microsoft Office Online for free? Well, it’s rather simple really. First, you will need to set up a Microsoft account if you don’t already have one. In order to do this, just head on to the official Microsoft website and look around. You’ll figure it out, we assure you. Then, after you’ve finished setting up said account (skip this if you already have one), go to the Office Online website. The entire thing looks a whole lot like the newest version of Office, so you will be able to get around it pretty effortlessly.

Benefits

If you ask me, Microsoft Office Online has a lot of benefits that you can’t achieve in the regular installed version of Office. For one, every ten or twenty seconds or so, Office Online automatically saves your work to Google Drive. This way, you will never lose anything you’re working on. But besides that, the entire interface is a bit more straightforward and fuss-free, which you will absolutely love. Even if you have Office installed, you might find yourself reaching for the online version way more often once you get started with it.