Augmented Reality is the Newest Battle for Apple and Google

Augmented reality is the latest trend and important companies try to use it for their profit. And last year was a great year for AR. It was revitalized by the Pokémon Go craze. The successful game placed Pokémon creatures out in real life and it made players go out and look for them. And Snapchat also contributed to the popularity of augmented reality with a series of filters that were very well received.

Now, it is time for Google and Apple to show us their take on this technology. This summer they both announced their own AR systems. Google should give us a release date soon and we already know that Apple will release its augmented reality tools this fall, when iOS will be launched.

ARKit vs ARCore

Google recently unveiled the ARCore system. However, the company still has to work on it. Android phones are very different and it is hard to make the same technology work for all of them. As a consequence of that, ARCore will be available just for the Google Pixel phone and Samsung Galaxy S8. The company hopes that ARCore will also work on other phones eventually.

Apple’s ARKit will be released with the new iOS 11, which means that it will be available for many phones, starting from the iPhone 6s. Since iPhones use the same kind of hardware and software, Apple won’t have to face Google’s problems.

The company is aware that augmented reality is the future of technology, so we can be sure that it will be enhanced in the future.”AR is big and profound. And this is one of those huge things that we’ll look back at and marvel on the start of it.” Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook declared.