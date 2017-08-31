WhatsApp BETA for Android Download Available With Verified Accounts Feature

Some previous reports were suggesting that the “WhatsApp Verified” feature is being tested on the Windows Phone BETA version of the application. Well, it seems that the company has decided to bring the new WhatsApp feature to the smartphones that run on Android OS.

WhatsApp Verified: How Does It Works

First of all, we need to mention that the “WhatsApp Verified” feature has been made exclusively for companies. In other words, WhatsApp will let you know when you are chatting with a verified account of a company. This way, the developers of WhatsApp will avoid scams that are currently being made by hackers who claim to be representing some companies.

Unfortunately, the WhatsApp business verification is quite limited to a small number of companies that are participating in the pilot program. However, more companies will be able to join the program as soon as it will be released to the STABLE version of the application.

When it comes to the rumored “Video Conference” feature, we still don’t have any official news about it. We remind you that some previous reports were suggesting that this feature will finally allow you to make WhatsApp video calls with two or more users at the same time.

WhatsApp: How To Install The Latest BETA Version On Your Android Device

Open the browser on your Android smartphone;

Go to this Google Play Store web page;

Log in with your Google account and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;

Open the Google Play Store App;

Search for WhatsApp BETA;

Install the latest WhatsApp BETA version on your Android smartphone;

Use your mobile phone number to get verified and log into your WhatsApp account.

Are you using WhatsApp on your Android smartphone? Tell us what new features you want to be added to this application?