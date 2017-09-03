Google Play Store 8.1.73 Download the Latest APK with Bug Fixes

Google Play Store had a major update back in August, when users became able to control their notifications in a new way. The update allowed you to decide whether you wanted to be announced about promotional offers or pending apps requests, and you could easily decide that in the notifications’ settings. Many users liked that update.

Now Google rolled out a new upgrade, a minor one this time. Google Play Store version 8.1.73 did not bring any significant changes, but we already know that the role of these updates is to improve the app’s stability and fix any minor bugs.

Google Play Store 8.1.73 did not bring any major improvements

Since Google does not offer a changelog for updates that do not bring any major changes, we cannot know for sure what version 8.1.73 has to offer. We will see if users will discover any improvements brought by the new Google Play Store version. It is understandable why version 8.1.73 did not bring any new features, considering the fact that the previous big update came last month. If you are hoping for some big improvements, you will probably have to wait for a while. It is not very likely that Google will roll out a big update anytime soon.

Where can you download the Google Play Store 8.1.73 version

The update can be installed only if you already allowed installation of apps from unknown sources. To do that, you have to open settings, head over to Security, look for the “Unknown sources” option and check it and then tap OK. The new update has only18 MB, so it will download quickly.