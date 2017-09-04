How To Install The New Android Oreo On Your Smartphone

Android 8.0 Oreo is ready to be installed to smartphones and tablets. The beta version released by Google has been available for download since May for the Pixel and Nexus. Now it seems that the official version will soon be ready for more devices.

If you have these devices check out these instructions

The first phones to enjoy the Oreo operating system will be Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Nexus 5X and 6P and some people have reported that they have already found the update available on their phone. If you are the owner of one of these devices, then you need to go to the Setting Menu, tap the About Phone, then tap System Update and then all left to do is Check for Update. Other phone models might have the update available under the Settings menu.

What to do next

After checking to see if the Android Oreo update is available on your phone, you can download it or you can learn to schedule when you would like for the update to be downloaded. It is imperative that you remember to restart your phone when the update is installed. This means that if you have something important scheduled such as a meeting conference or an important call, you might consider going through this process at night or in your free time.

Owners of other smartphone brands apart from Google will have to keep on waiting, since it is already known that Android updates take a while until they become available after it receives the manufacturer approval. The approval process can take days, weeks or months. There are already many popular smarthpone brands which have committed to the Android operating system, including the newest version: Motorola, LG, HTC, Huawei, Samsung, Sony etc.