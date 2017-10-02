Become a Better Driver in 10 Simple Steps

When driving on the road, you’re not only responsible for your own safety but also that of other motorists and pedestrians. This is why you need to become a better driver, not just a good driver.

How do you achieve this exactly?

Tips to Make You a Better Driver

Heel-toe downshifting

If you want to generate quick shifts smoothly and immediately, you need to master heel-toe downshifting. This will not only make you a better driver but also extend the life of your car’s transmission. Your vehicle will thank you for it.

Observe speed limits

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, speeding is the second highest cause of vehicle deaths second only to drunk driving. In 2014 alone, more than 9,000 people were fatally injured in accidents due to motor vehicles meaning. These numbers underline the importance of keeping to the speed limits.

Doing so will also spare you from fines and points against your license. It will also save you from the pain of spending more on fuel.

Adjust driving accordingly

Depending on the road conditions, you should adjust your driving accordingly. You need to slow down when driving under hazardous conditions, such as during a fog or when the sun is low. Clear weather and dry roads don’t give you a license to hit the maximum speed limit.

Keep it smooth

Constantly braking or stamping on the accelerator will not only annoy passengers but also your car. A better driver knows how to accelerate and decelerate in a controlled and smooth manner. This also one way to save around 20% in fuel.

Practice progressive braking

When you start light when braking, increase with pressure and then finish light, other motorists will be able to react to your actions than if you were constantly braking. Doing so will also keep brakes and tires from wear and tear for longer.

Merge with traffic properly

When merging with any kind of traffic, you need to get up to speed to ensure a safe and smooth process. Make use of the entrance ramp on highways that are generally designed to give you room to accelerate and be at the same speed as the rest of the traffic.

Look ahead

Especially in turns, you need to look ahead of corners so you can better maneuver and ensure a nice, smooth turn. Avoid weaving and over-controlling in the process.

You should also look ahead at cars in the distance, so you can better anticipate the actions of other drivers and react in a timely manner.

Control oversteer

Learning how to control oversteer can spell the difference between making the right correction of a skid to avoid accidents and an overcorrection to cause one. Enroll in a high-performance driving school if necessary to acquire this invaluable skill.

Drive backwards

One of the true measures of being a better driver is mastering the art of driving backward. This is because it requires some special awareness and the ability to judge a distance to get to where you want to go.

Treat driving with respect

Regardless of how well you drive, failure to treat driving with respect will make you a first-class jerk on the road. But if you have more pride in your driving, you will learn to respect other drivers and be mindful of all the risks and distractions