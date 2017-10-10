Bruce Wayne Is Rumored to Drive a Vision GT in Justice League

From the Jeep Renegade that Bruce Wayne drove in the opening sequence of 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the playboy billionaire will trade it up for a Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept in the upcoming film Justice League.

This means that the Bat has replaced FCA as his automobile provider with Mercedes-Benz, which is much more fitting, given his image and reputation.

The Renegade can be considered an anomaly, what with the luxury vehicles he used in previous films, including exotic motorcycles. Supercars have always been his favorites. He previously rode an Aston Martin DB Mark III and a Lamborghini Murcielago, which likely called to the bat in him. Murcielago means bat, after all.

Billionaire Bruce Wayne driving an affordable subcompact crossover was not exactly a fitting choice where modes of transport are concerned. Could it be that Wayne Enterprise hit a bit of a snag when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice came out?

Practical as it may be, but a Jeep doesn’t really say playboy and billionaire, which Wayne is.

Whichever is the case, Wayne’s company must be on its way to recovery based on his change of heart with regard to his vehicle of choice.

The Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept was introduced in the 2013 video game Gran Turismo 6. What Bruce Wayne will be using is its first functional version.

It was built 10% larger than the concept model to ensure that Ben Affleck, who played Batman, will be able to fit in the car.

When asked about his thoughts on the Vision GT, Affleck described it as “pretty awesome.” It was pretty accurate but he could have done better.

In the upcoming film, the Bat is not the only one who will drive a new Mercedes. Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, will drive the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet.

Compared to Affleck, Gadot showed more enthusiasm with her new ride, gushing on how impressive it is. “The car Diana drives is very elegant and not too flashy. Very chic and practical”, she said.

In the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Gadot drove an Alfa Romeo 4C.