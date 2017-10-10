Ford to Possibly Add a “Level 2” Performance Package for the 2018 Mustang GT

Ford is rumored to be augmenting the optional Performance Package for the 2018 Mustang GT with a so-called “Level 2” Performance Package.

As if bigger Brembo brakes, stiffer suspension, and other performance goodies are not enough, the automobile giant is cooking up something hotter and better.

There are pieces of evidence that point to the speculated arrival of the additional performance package.

One of these is from a forum in Mustang6G where a user who claims to be a Ford employee posted details about the 2018 Mustang, including options/packages and colors. All the colors checked out, except for the Performance Package Level 2.

This came out two months before the debut of the 2018 Mustang.

Another is in a published AutoGuide where a dealer’s order made a reference to the same Level 2 Performance Package, along with information that the optional package is only available for Mustang GT coupes with manual-transmission and the Premium Package.

A month after the AutoGuide came out in July, another dealer order guide referenced the Level 2 package. This time, it included details about a set of 19-inch wheels that comes with the Performance Package Level 2 which will be made available in December.

There is no official confirmation about the new development, but aftermarket supplier CJ Pony Parts discovered pictures of the 2018 Mustang wearing said wheels, which are actually the track-ready Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires from Michelin.

Considering that the set of tires comes standard on the Shelby GT350R, the reference to a Performance Package Level 2 may not be that far off. This is especially true with the fact that the set of tires offers a significant upgrade from the previous Pilot Sport 4 S tires from the same company.

According to a Ford representative, there is “[n]o news to share on Performance Pack Level 2 today”, which is neither a confirmation nor a denial about the speculated added performance pack.

Based on the evidence, Ford is clearly building an automobile that is more track-focused. The fact that a 2018 test vehicle is running on Michelin’s Pilot Sport Cup 2 also indicates that the car company is set on creating a vehicle that will rival the Camaro SS 1LE.