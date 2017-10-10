Upcoming Jeep Wrangler Rumored to Make 368 HP

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is yet to come out but fans are already going crazy about renderings and speculations, with the latest related to the new engine’s power and performance.

Information from the JL Wrangler Forums’ admins showed that the Jeep’s manufacturer Fiat Chrysler allegedly submitted documents to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that come with vital information about the 2018 Wrangler’s V-6 and I-4 engines.

Although the listed horsepower for the 3.6-liter V-6 engine is the same 285 hp, the details on the 2.0-liter turbo are what made a shocking revelation. Apparently, the 2.0-liter turbocharged Wrangler will make 368 hp.

This would make the Jeep as powerful as the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 and will put to shame the Honda S2000, where output at 184 hp per liter is concerned.

With two engines, such speculations might not be that far off.

A spokesperson of FCA can’t say anything at this point about the rumors, but many Wrangler fans are skeptical and hopeful.

Some think that the claim of 368 hp may be a typo in the document submitted to the NHTSA. But it would be a major score if it turns out to be true. The more powerful an engine is the better, after all.

While forums are not always reliable, the JL Wrangler Forums is an exception since they generally vet their sources. If the post is to be believed, the upcoming Wrangler will be a beast on the road.

Until the new Jeep comes out or official word is released, however, every information that comes out should be treated as mere speculations. For now, leaks about preliminary options from an internal FCA dealer system reveals that:

• The Wrangler has 3 engine choices – a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, turbocharged and direct-injected 2.0-liter I-4, and 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6.

• Two eight-speed automatic options (850RE and 8HP75) and six-speed manual transmission for rear-wheel-drive applications will be offered for the JL-generation Wrangler.

• Trim levels include two-door Rubicon, Unlimited Rubicon, Unlimited Sport, and Unlimited Sahara.

• A power soft top will be made available first, followed later by a power sliding hard top.

The leaks also showed that the new JL will have a full-time four-wheel-drive system, which is a significant upgrade from the previous models that only offer part-time four-wheel drive.