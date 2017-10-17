Aston Martin: The New DB11 Volante Light Convertible

Aston Martin has just rolled out a new look for its DB11 coupe, which is a convertible that is next in line to replace their DB9 Volante.

The new DB11 Volante is notably 26 kg (57 lb.) lighter than its predecessor. This is because a V-8 Daimler was used instead of the DB11 coupe’s V12 engine.

This new design was aimed at improving overall handling and sportiness of this new Volante model. And despite the reduction in engine size it still can produce an impressive horse power output that is over 500hp.

This gorgeous droptop car uses a special aluminum structure that allows it be designed to be more rigid – a trait that is important for roofless droptop vehicles. Keeping the coupe’s single-piece aluminum hood design for its aesthetic and effective aerodynamic effect, the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante has been rightly dubbed as the “ultimate convertible sports GT”.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Specs

Its 4.0-litre V8 engine is the same twin-turbocharged engine that can also come with the DB11 coupe model, which was the result of the agreement between Daimler and Aston Martin to use the same engine model used by a lot of babies from Mercedez-AMG and Mercedez-Benz. This engine boasts of a whopping 510 hp at 6,000 rpm and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in just under 4 seconds as what the DB11 coupe tests had pointed out, so we can be sure that the Volante version won’t be far behind.

Difference of DB11 Coupe and DB11 Volante

If you compare the DB11 coupe and the DB11 volante side by side you will not be criticized for thinking that only the shaved roof differentiates the latter from the former, but there are a few notable adjustments that had to be done in order to make this new model a possibility.

The characteristic AeroBlade design feature was removed for the Volante – which aided in the overall aerodynamic properties of the coupe while maintaining a stunning and gorgeous look.

While lighter than its predecessor the DB9, the new DB11 improvements include a new high-quality, high-tech fabric top that is made up of eight layers. It only requires 14 seconds to open and 16 to close and can be operated at the car running at up to 50 kph (31 mph) and has about 20 percent more luggage capacity when folded.