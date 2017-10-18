Toyota Unveils New Concept i-Ride before It Is Presented in Tokyo

The new Concept i-Ride by Toyota is taking on a new look and downsized features, making it suitable for city use.

It still sports the same small size introduced at the beginning of the year during CES but now features gullwing doors. The doors were not just added for aesthetics but also for wheelchair access.

People in a wheelchair will be able to access in and out of the cabin with ease, especially because it has a lowered floor.

The car’s seats are electronically operated and will automatically slide to the entrance when the door is opened so people in a wheelchair can easily move to the car’s seat.

Even with just a length of only 2,500 millimeters (98.4 inches), a width of 1,300 mm (51.1 in.), and a height of 1,500 mm (59 in.), its rear compartment has enough space to accommodate a folded wheelchair.

The follow-up Concept i-Ride’s steering wheel is now a joystick that incorporates the brake and accelerator functions instead of the original shape that resembles a gaming console’s controller. The driver has to sit in the middle in order to navigate the car and to park using the onboard assistance systems.

Other features of the Tokyo-bound showcar include a wheelbase that measures 1,800 mm (70.8 in.) and a travel distance of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) before it needs to be recharged.

The Concept-i will share the stage in Tokyo with the new Concept i-Walk, which mimics the shape of a mobility vehicle with 3 wheels.

Still, electrically operated, the Concept i-Walk has a variable wheelbase and only measures similar to the size of a pedestrian while walking. Depending on the wheelbase configuration, it can have an overall length of between 500 mm (19.6 in.) and 700 mm (27.5 in.). The turning radius will be smaller than the total length.

The Concept i-Walk can travel up to 20 km (12.4 miles) between charges.

As a safety feature, it comes with onboard sensors that detect any danger and automatically alerts the driver to avoid accidents.

Toyota will present the Concept-i trip in Tokyo together with GR HV Sports, Tj Cruiser, and Crown concepts. The next generation full-size flagship sedan from Toyota Century will also share the stage.