New design for Fiat Chrysler’s Ram Leaked

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, one of the world’s largest automakers has recently had a bit of a slipup when they failed to conceal their up and coming 2019 upgrade of the Ram pickup.

It was an ominous day for Fiat Chrysler when a code observed among great automakers has been lousily kept, which resulted into prematurely unveiling their secret weapon for the coming year 2019.

And all it took was a stroke of fate in the form of a strong gush of wind that blew the cover off of FC’s next-generation Ram pickup that did it.

This happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan when spy photographers noticed a Ram sitting beside a camouflaged Jeep Wrangler. They wasted no time and took photos of this rare glimpse, giving the rest of the world a sneak preview of what to expect next with Fiat Chrysler’s newest pickup truck update.

The color of this beautiful monstrosity is maroon and is reported to weigh at half a ton. The badge on its hood will reveal that the engine is a hemi 5.7 liter V-8, which is a strong and reliable choice to use on a heavy duty truck like this FC Ram.

The effect of this mixed-up is yet to be judged as something positive or negative, but note that the Ram pickup model has been a top-selling model of Fiat Chrysler bested only by Ford’s F series and Chevrolet’s Silverado. So anything related to FCA’s Ram is relevant to the whole company.

If you take a look at social media, the reactions on how the new Ram pickup iteration looks is polarized – from those who do not like the design and from those who find the new overall look appealing.

Whatever the effect may be Fiat Chrysler could use some light-hearted and fun news such as this one specially after suffering a minor set-back last month when they had to recall nearly 500,000 Ram pickups because they had water pumps installed that could easily overheat.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be producing the 2019 1500 Ram starting January at the assembly plant at Sterling Heights, Michigan. Come the second quarter of 2018, the new Rams will be available at dealerships across the U.S.