Cadillac Has A New Super Cruise System You Need To Check Out

It is so convenient to drive a car equipped with a Super Cruise system such as the one on the Cadillac. However, there are things that you must consider before you engage in driving with the new Cadillac’s autonomous technology.

You should engage the Super Cruise only when the following conditions are met.

• The Adaptive Cruise Control is turned On

• The Forward Collision System has been set to brake and alert

• The car is on a freeway with limited access

• The radar or camera sensors are not damaged, obstructed, or covered

• The system would detect that the driver is attentive

• The markings on the lane are visibly clear and not obscured by poor weather conditions or glare.

Here are steps that you can do to use this new technology when driving the Cadillac.

• You can begin using the new technology by pressing the Adoptive Cruise Control button you can see at the steering wheel. You will notice that it is turned on when the symbol will be illuminated in White color at the instrument cluster.

• Super Cruise should be able to detect that you are on the limited-access freeway. Just make sure that you pay enough attention and that you have met all other driving conditions.

• If you feel that it is safe to activate Super Cruise, simply press the button indicated on the steering wheel. You can only remove your hands from the steering wheel once the light bar on the steering wheel would be illuminated in GREEN.

This indicates that you are ready to remove your hands from the steering wheel. However, if you feel the need not to use this setting anymore, just disengage the Super Cruise feature again by pressing the button name again or you can just press the pedal brake.

Take note that Super Cruise was not intended to do everything that you need, such as all the aspects of driving or what the driver can do. This is because it allows the driver to engage in a hands-free driving condition. Nevertheless, you still need to pay close attention on the road and prepare to take on the wheel any time.