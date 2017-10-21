All About The 1,100bhp Nissan GT-R Aiming To Make History

The Nissan GT-R is looking forward to take on the famous northern loop in Nurburgring. Ever since, several cars have conquered the sub-7 barrier, including the Lamborghini Aventador SV, Porsche 918, Radical SR8 LM, Huracan Performante, and the GT2 RS.

Well, a group of so-called Godzilla gurus are looking to make history with the new Nissan GT-R. According to its designers, this is not your ordinary GT-R, because it has one of the most extreme makeovers for a Godzilla. In fact, this can be the fastest street-legal GT-R in the world should an overhaul be considered.

Anyway, the vehicle has been into a number of modifications. Here are some of the featured overhauls.

• IndyCar BorgWarner turbos

• New heads and cams

• Massive intercooler, and

• Inconel manifolds

All these give the new Nissan GT-R the 1,100bhp and 800lbs-ft of torque. It also has a modified chassis fettled by Momentum Motorsport. Moreover, each of the body panel has been binned and replaced with carbon copies, with the exception of the rear bumper.

Aero and paneling were also pitched in from the GT3 Nismo, along with the beefy roll cage of the GT3. In addition, the GT-R is way lighter than the standard, and surely more powerful than you can imagine.

The build is also tailored to have a flat floor to stick to the ground. This has been made together with the fully-functioning aero package harnessed with hours of testing in a wind tunnel.

In September 2013, a Nismo GT-R was driven by champion driver Michael Krumm who set a world record of 7 minutes, 8 seconds, and 679 milliseconds of lap time. It was the fastest 4-seater volume production vehicle on the planet.

Nevertheless, the Nissan GT-R is looking forward to get a lap record past that. You can say that if you can’t post a sub-7 lap time, then you are not worthy of being recognized. Well, the week is long to think about the challenge if the GT-R can really overthrow the Porsche GT2 RS from the number one spot.