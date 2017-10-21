Introducing Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Best Of Italian Engineering And Craftsmanship

The Stelvio is the latest car from Alfa Romeo that has earned some buzz over the Internet. It can be recalled that the Alfa has flirted with the 4×4 with the Matta in the 1950s. But, this is the first time Alfa has entered into a mid-size urban sports utility vehicle (SUV) genre. This is one of the fastest growing and most popular vehicle types in the market.

Well, the mid-size SUV market is filled with fierce competitors. Such would include the Jaguar F-Pace, Audi Q5, BMW X3, and the Mercedes GLC, among others. This might pose a challenge for the Italian manufacturer, but it can hustle by becoming bold in its design, as it offers a unique Alfa drive and flair.

The best engineers and artisans in Italy were inspired by the Stelvio Pass, a mountainous terrain that challenges the boldest of drivers. So, they went on to conceptualize, design, and craft an Italian SUV.

The 8-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift technology of Alfa Romeo aims to deliver the perfect balance between fuel economy and driving pleasure.

It also has the power to perform with its all-aluminum engine at 280 horsepower. It also has a 2.0L direct-injection intercooled turbo engine, at 306 lb-ft of torque. Likewise, there is a reason to brace yourself because it has a top speed of 144 mph.

Most of all, it has the Chassis Domain Control feature, which is Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s so-called mind. It coordinates all the active systems of the car efficiently via optimizing drivability and performance.

The new Stelvio also has advanced security and safety features not all SUVs can match.

• Integrated Brake System – manages brake pedal pressure and optimizes braking distances without compromising overall performance and control.

• Forward Collision Warning – Aside from the Blind Spot Detection and Adoptive Cruise Control, the Stelvio also monitors the road ahead, as it helps drivers avoid obstacles via audio and visual alarms.

• Standard Backup Camera – The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio also allows drivers to have better control and visibility with terrains difficult to maneuver with its integrated rear-view camera.