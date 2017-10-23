Can The New Hennessey Venom F5 Break The 300Mph Threshold?

The buzz about the latest hypercars of Hennessey Performance was all about breaking the barriers of the 300Mph speed limit. This was after the tuning company based in Texas released an image of its Venom F5.

In 2014, the F5 was unveiled as the next iteration of the Venom GT 270Mph. It was set unofficially as the fastest top speed record ever or a production car. In order to confirm this claim, here are some details about the Venom F5.

The Venom F5 has the same engine as the Chevy V8, its predecessor, but it has increased by 1,400bhp so as to surpass the extra 30Mph. It was targeted by the company to reach a 290Mph top speed for the F5 in that same year. The F5 got its name from the highest rating of the Fujita scale, which measures tornadoes.

The company has also improved the Exige-based body so that it would look virtually nothing like its model figure, which was based from the British sports car. Moreover, its chassis was tweaked in order to support its carbon-fiber body. As a result, the Venom F5 should have lesser weight than the Venom GT.

The Bugatti is now the official car that holds the official top speed record in 2010 set at 267.856Mph. The car was the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. However, the Hennessey still holds the unofficial record of 270Mph as held by the Venom GT. The test run was only done in a single direction with only a dozen cars in production, invalidating its hopes for the Guinness Book of World Records.

With the revamped body, the Hennessey Performance Venom GT has been teasing the world to surpass its 300Mph mark in 2017. In fact, the company would soon release an announcement regarding the potential record-breaking hyper car to rival that of the Koenigsegg Agera RS and the Bugatti Chiron.

The buzz around the Web regarding the Venom GT hyper car might become a reality in the near future. It is only a matter of time before Hennessey would begin to release speed test results to validate its claim of breaking the 300Mph speed limit.