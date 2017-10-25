2017 Porsche 911 Carrera T Reviews, Specs, and Highlights

You might have heard about the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera, but you may not know everything about it yet. In fact, the 911 has a new variant, named the Carrera T, which is faster, lighter, and more refined.

This was, in fact, the variant of the 911 concept in 1968 that was revived. When it comes to ultimate driving experience, the 911 T can surely deliver. The car has shorter transmission ratios from its mechanical rear differential and manual gearbox, improving the performance of the car. Here are some of the highlights of the new 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera T.

•The new car has been based on the standard Carrera, which acquires the

565bhp 3.0-liter flat-6 engine and rear-wheel drive configuration.

•20kg lighter in comparison with the standard Carrera, as it weighs

1,425kg, helping the car acquire a quicker 0-62mph acceleration of 4.5

seconds. This can be improved further to 4.2 seconds if the PDK paddle

shifter will be added.

•In 15.1 seconds, the car would have the opportunity to reach the top

speed of 180mph with this powertrain.

•The car’s performance has also been enhanced via lowered suspension,

Carrera T interior, and the optional 4-wheel steering.

•The interior also has a reason to turn its competitors green with envy,

as the seats are finished in Sport-Tex material with the 911 logo

embroiled onto the headrest.

•Its looks might have remained unchanged in comparison to the standard

model, but there is a slight alteration in the front bumper, 20-inch

alloy wheels, and more prominent splitter.

•The exterior also has several color options that you can choose from,

such as Lava Orange, Guards Red, Black, White and Miami Blue, Racing

Yellow, and the metallic Carrera White, GT Silver, and Jet Black.

The Carrera T is the more affordable option if you are not accustomed to the 911 GT3, which is available with a touring package. It can be recalled that the new GT3 offers a revamped look and performance of the 911 R. The rear wing has been removed on this one, in which the manual gearbox is the only one that can be optioned.