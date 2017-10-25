2018 Mercedes Benz X Class Review Highlights Control And Flexibility

The Mercedes Benz X-Class joins the world’s elite, as luxury car manufacturers have been busy making niche vehicle segments. In fact, the Mercedes Benz X-Class has created another global luxury pick-up truck.

It is not surprising to see the Benz create another top class vehicle, as it has been noted for its huge fleet of commercial trucks and vans. Here are some of the notable features regarding the new ute from Mercedes Benz.

•Rear and front axles are solid and independent respectively, notably

wider than the Nissan’s 55mm and 62mm.

•Allowed designers to get close to the concept width with the exclusive

sheet metal of the X-Class

•The X-Class might have lost some of the visual impact of the concept

model, but it looks more effective in the metal in comparison with the

pictures.

•Basically, it looks like any other dual-cab pick-up truck, but the

brilliant logo of the 3-point stars rear and front should have a huge

visual impact for a lot of buyers.

•Mercedes Benz Australia is also working through the strategy of pricing,

but certainly the X-Class would set a benchmark for its cost in the dual-

cab ute or cab chassis within the country.

•The X-Class might present a tough-but-smart design well-suited for the

vehicle, starting with its gloss-black lower console, expansive dash,

rotary controller, touchpad, and the 7.0-inch color display, plush the

twin-dial binnacle similar to the C-Class.

•The interior is also very impressive with the mid-spec Progressive

leather added to the steering wheel, handbrake, and gear lever, replaced

the plastic floor carpet and covering from Pure, and swaps upholstery

fabrics.

•Dual-zone climate control, Comand 8.4-inch infotainment screen, which is

the largest in its class, and artificial leather and microfiber seats

surely make a statement in the luxury pick-up category.

The X-Class also provides control and flexibility, proven to take on some rugged paths, as it does on the Chilean roads. It also shares the 3500kg braked-towing capacity of the Navara, but with a higher maximum payload.

Overall, it guarantees to be the S-Class of utes, particularly in terms of open-road ride. However, the downsides are also certain, because of its very competitive category.