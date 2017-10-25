Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake Looks Sensational In New Images

The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake from Aston Martin was previously named the Vanquish S before it has received the signature double-bubble roof. The shooting brake body model has been considered a lost art, which skilled artisans like Zagato has decided to revive this 2-door wagon.

Based on the specs, each body panel has been made from carbon fiber, which includes the elongated roofline. It has also combined with a central glass section, widening from the rear to the front, as it merges with the windshield.

Although it has an extended roof, it still has a 2-seater grand tourer with a couple of doors. Moreover, it has a tailgate that is electrically-operated in order to make your life a lot easier when maneuvering cargo in and out the rear compartment.

However, this model is going to be a rare sight on the road with only 99 units to be manufactured. This is similarly the case with the Volante and Coupe derivatives as prepared by Zagato.

All the units will be designed with reference to the Vanquish S having a carbon fiber body, adaptive dumpers, and a 580hp V12 engine naturally aspirated and fine-tuned to cater to each body style better.

Although this Italian car manufacturer can easily increase its production to match the high demand, it has decided to stay with their plan to keep the quartet of Aston Martin to just 325 cars overall.

The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake version of the four models is referred to as the most practical and it will begin its production in 2018. Nevertheless, the images released by Aston Martin may have been derived from the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, just without the full 4-seat packaging of this Italian car.

The Aston Martin quartet includes the Shooting Brake, Speedster, Coupe, and the Zagato Volante. All of them are based on the design of the Vanquish coupe. Such limited models are powered by the 6-liter V12 engine, driving through the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Overall, the new images should make the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake look even more sensational. Thanks to the Italian styling studio Zagato standing behind the development programs of Aston Martin.