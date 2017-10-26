The Honda Sports EV Concept Car is in the Tokyo Motor Show

The Tokyo Motor Show 2017 is in full swing now and we have wonderful surprises from this biennial event. Among the many notables (such as the Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept and Mazda Kai Concept to name a few), that caught the eyes of the press is the Honda Sports EV Concept.

Although there is not much information when it comes to its specs, we can deduce some probable features just from the way it looks. Since it is a sequel to the Honda Urban EV concept that the company debuted in the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show, it is no wonder that its design is also gorgeous.

We get it if you have doubts since most electric cars are boring to look and not very exciting to drive. Well, Tesla’s Model S and Model 3 might be an exception but Honda EV’s will have to convince us yet.

Honda Sports EV Concept Specs

It hides an electric motor and a battery pack under a sheet metal that’s inspired from the ‘70s but its clean lines shouts out of modernity. It gives a hint of being a rear-wheel drive due to its low but wide proportions.

Honda is known for their fun cars but will they pull it off with this EV? The retro-styling can be traced back to the tiny S600 coupe and is clothed with the usual electric car platform. Halo taillights and headlights are then added for a futuristic appeal along with rearview cameras.

How does the automaker describe its Sports EV Concept?

In a press release, Honda summed it up as “a concept model which combines EV performance and AI (artificial intelligence) inside a compact body with the aim to realize the joy of driving the user can feel with a sense of unity with the car.”

In short, they want to offer a classic sports car with genuine appeal with the intelligence of ASIMO, their humanoid robot with very advanced technology.

Final Say

Since Hondas have been fun to drive ever since, they might just pull another exciting car with the Sports EV Concept especially if they put this in production next year.