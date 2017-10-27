2019 Chevrolet Corvette Will Start Production Soon

In as soon as January 2018, the production of the Chevrolet Corvette will begin. This means that the new versions of the Corvettes will arrive sooner than you thought. In fact, it would start the production at Kentucky’s sports car factory in January 29, as what reports say.

Much of the questions regarding this update include how it would look like. However, it is still unclear as to when the mid-engine Corvettes will make a grand entrance. This is due to the fact that General Motors still have to roll out the C7-based Corvette ZR1 before this will happen.

Nonetheless, even if the January 2018 date might be coincidental, the production of the said car will start after the end of the Detroit Auto Show. Well, there surely is something to look up to if General Motors has huge plans to reveal in the next North American International Auto Show.

After all, this will be a few months before the Kentucky plant will begin to build the 2019 Corvette. This might also imply that both the C7 Corvette ZR1 and the Chevrolet Corvette will debut on the North American International Auto Show in 2018. Therefore, both might arrive in the same year 2019.

According to a report, the plant in Kentucky has been offline since July. So, they must have been working the new paint booth and upgrading the assembly line. Likewise, there should be some retooling work going on in preparation of the 2018 model year production. Rumor has it that the retooling of the assembly line has been more extensive than usual because workers are still preparing for the mid-engine Corvette and the ZR1.

When the year 2019 comes, it will be special for the Chevrolet Corvette. This is because the early production to begin in 2018 will be nothing without having a good reason for it. This should be the C7 Corvette ZR1 or whatever next high performance car to come.

Momentarily, General Motors might not comment on issues regarding the 2018 and 2019 Corvette. However, if the January 2018 production plan should push through, there should be something to get excited about.